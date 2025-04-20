Johan Mojica Injury: Works hard on both ends

Mojica (undisclosed) had four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Leganes.

Mojica was a source of energy both in defense and attack for Mallorca on Saturday. In 85 minutes played before he was subbed off due to injury, he created one chance, made nine passes into the final third, made three clearances, and won three of his six duels. The extent of Mojica's injury is yet to be determined, but his status for Tuesday's match against Barcelona is up in the air.