Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Johan Mojica headshot

Johan Mojica News: Good on both ends of pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Mojica generated seven crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Getafe.

Mojica was solid both in defense and attack on Sunday against Getafe. In 90 minutes played, the left back completed the most dribbles in the match with three, made five passes into the final third, and won five of his eight duels. Mojica has been a mainstay in Mallorca's backline this season, starting 30 of the club's 35 La Liga matches. He will likely feature against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday to end the campaign.

Johan Mojica
Mallorca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now