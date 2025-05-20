Johan Mojica News: Good on both ends of pitch

Mojica generated seven crosses (one accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Getafe.

Mojica was solid both in defense and attack on Sunday against Getafe. In 90 minutes played, the left back completed the most dribbles in the match with three, made five passes into the final third, and won five of his eight duels. Mojica has been a mainstay in Mallorca's backline this season, starting 30 of the club's 35 La Liga matches. He will likely feature against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday to end the campaign.