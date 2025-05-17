Johan Vasquez Injury: Exits early against Atalanta

Vasquez had one shot (zero on target) and one interception in 35 minutes before subbing off in Saturday's match versus Atalanta due to a lower leg contusion, Genoa announced.

Vasquez twisted his ankle pretty severely in a collision with an opponent and bowed out after walking around gingerly for a couple of minutes. Koni De Winter, who initially got a breather, replaced him off the bench, joining Mattia Bani in the back.