Johan Vasquez

Johan Vasquez Injury: Exits early against Atalanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 12:35pm

Vasquez had one shot (zero on target) and one interception in 35 minutes before subbing off in Saturday's match versus Atalanta due to a lower leg contusion, Genoa announced.

Vasquez twisted his ankle pretty severely in a collision with an opponent and bowed out after walking around gingerly for a couple of minutes. Koni De Winter, who initially got a breather, replaced him off the bench, joining Mattia Bani in the back.

Johan Vasquez
Genoa

