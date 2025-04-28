Johann Lepenant News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Lepenant had two shots (zero on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Toulouse.

Lepenant kept his third clean sheet of the season Sunday and his first since Dec. 8. He played well on that end of the pitch as he won one tackle, intercepted one pass, made four clearances and won a team-high eight duels. He also took two off-target shots and recorded two crosses in his full 90 minutes of action.