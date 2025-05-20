John McCarthy News: Difficult run of form continues

McCarthy registered two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

McCarthy made three clearances and repelled two of four LAFC shots on target Sunday as LA Galaxy earned a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw. Across his last three appearances, the veteran keeper has allowed an average of four goals per appearance. If he retains his spot in the La Galaxy XI, McCarthy will look to bounce back Saturday when Galaxy travel to take on San Diego FC