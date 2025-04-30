John McCarthy News: Poor performance in loss

McCarthy recorded two saves and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Portland Timbers.

McCarthy had one of, if not his worst performance on the season against Portland Timbers on Sunday. The 32 year old conceded four goals, made just two saves, one diving save, and only one from inside his own box. McCarthy has started seven matches for LA Galaxy this season. In those games, he has conceded 13 goals and kept zero clean sheets. He will hope to right the ship this Sunday against Sporting Kansas City.