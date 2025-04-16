John McGinn News: Goal and assist Tuesday

McGinn scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

McGinn sparked a comeback Tuesday that fell just short. Shortly after his side fell down four goals over the tie, McGinn assisted Youri Tielemans' goal in the 34th minute to cut that deficit to three. He then scored an outside-the-box strike in the 55th minute off a Pau Torres assist to cut it down to two. Despite an Ezri Konsa goal right after, Aston Villa were unable to complete the comeback and were eliminated from the UCL. He finished his debut UCL campaign with three goals, two assists and three clean sheets across 10 appearances (nine starts).