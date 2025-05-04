Fantasy Soccer
John McGinn headshot

John McGinn News: Provides assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

McGinn assisted once to go with four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Fulham.

McGinn assisted Youri Tielemans' goal with a well-placed corner kick early in the match. He helped control the midfield and facilitated transitions between defense and attack. He was strong on set pieces and finished with four crosses and three corners, the last one being a season high. The assist was his fourth of the campaign and he is now one away from matching his career-high mark from 2020 with the Villains. He will look to equal that total on Saturday against the Cherries.

John McGinn
Aston Villa
