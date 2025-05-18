John Pulskamp News: Three saves in 0-0 draw

Pulskamp registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against San Diego FC.

Pulskamp made three saves as he kept his third clean sheet of the season as his side drew 0-0 away to San Diego. This game will end a spell of three away matches in a row, and was his first away clean sheet of the season. This was also his eighth of 14 games played this season, where he has made three or more saves.