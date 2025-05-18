John Pulskamp News: Three saves in 0-0 draw
Pulskamp registered three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against San Diego FC.
Pulskamp made three saves as he kept his third clean sheet of the season as his side drew 0-0 away to San Diego. This game will end a spell of three away matches in a row, and was his first away clean sheet of the season. This was also his eighth of 14 games played this season, where he has made three or more saves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now