John Tolkin Injury: Available after concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Tolkin completed the concussion protocols and is back available for Sunday's clash against Augsburg, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.

Tolkin was forced off due to a head collision in their last outing, but the issue proved to be minor since he has already completed the concussion protocols and is back available for Sunday's game. He will likely return directly to the starting XI on the left flank for that game.

