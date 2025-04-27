John Yeboah News: Main creator against Milan

Yeboah registered two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate), three key passes and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Yeboah got the call over Gaetano Pio Oristanio for the second time in the last four matches and was the main driving force of the offense for large stretches of the game, which should allow him to stay in the XI consistently if he avoids injuries. He has logged at least one shot and one chance created in the last five fixtures, totaling seven (two on target) and eight and adding five crosses (two accurate) and one corner, scoring once.