Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
John Yeboah headshot

John Yeboah News: Main creator against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Yeboah registered two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate), three key passes and one corner in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus AC Milan.

Yeboah got the call over Gaetano Pio Oristanio for the second time in the last four matches and was the main driving force of the offense for large stretches of the game, which should allow him to stay in the XI consistently if he avoids injuries. He has logged at least one shot and one chance created in the last five fixtures, totaling seven (two on target) and eight and adding five crosses (two accurate) and one corner, scoring once.

John Yeboah
Venezia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now