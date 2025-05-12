Jon Gallagher News: Sends 11 crosses in loss

Gallagher generated 11 crosses (five accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus FC Cincinnati.

Gallagher was a constant threat in the attack, and as has been the case all season long, he was a dangerous weapon when crossing the ball into the box from the right flank. This was his season-high mark for crosses in a single match, and he's sent five or more crosses in four of his last six starts.