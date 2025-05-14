Jon Moncayola Injury: Set for return
Moncayola (thigh) is an option for Thursday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to his club.
Moncayola is set to make his return this week after three games out due to a hamstring injury. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter, starting in 26 of his 30 appearances. That said, he will look to return to that spot immediately, although he may be eased in off the bench.
