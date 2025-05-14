Fantasy Soccer
Jon Moncayola headshot

Jon Moncayola Injury: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Moncayola (thigh) is an option for Thursday's match against Atletico Madrid, according to his club.

Moncayola is set to make his return this week after three games out due to a hamstring injury. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter, starting in 26 of his 30 appearances. That said, he will look to return to that spot immediately, although he may be eased in off the bench.

Jon Moncayola
Osasuna
