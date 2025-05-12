Jonas Hofmann News: Scores on lone shot

Hofmann scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Borussia Dortmund.

Hofmann had a single shot during Sunday's loss, and he made the most of it finding the back of the net. Outside of his one chance in on goal it was a quiet showing from Hofmann, and most of Leverkusen. Rotation has limited his upside in every game, but he's been excellent when in the starting XI.