Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonas Hofmann headshot

Jonas Hofmann News: Scores on lone shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Hofmann scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Borussia Dortmund.

Hofmann had a single shot during Sunday's loss, and he made the most of it finding the back of the net. Outside of his one chance in on goal it was a quiet showing from Hofmann, and most of Leverkusen. Rotation has limited his upside in every game, but he's been excellent when in the starting XI.

Jonas Hofmann
Bayer Leverkusen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now