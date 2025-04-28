Jonas Omlin News: Gives up four goals
Omlin made seven saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Holstein Kiel.
Omlin was busy throughout the entire match, but he still conceded four goals, so fantasy managers can't be happy with his output, particularly in a game Borussia lost. He'll aim to bounce back against Hoffenheim on May 3 before closing out the season with matches versus Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now