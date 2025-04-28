Fantasy Soccer
Jonas Omlin headshot

Jonas Omlin News: Gives up four goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Omlin made seven saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-3 defeat to Holstein Kiel.

Omlin was busy throughout the entire match, but he still conceded four goals, so fantasy managers can't be happy with his output, particularly in a game Borussia lost. He'll aim to bounce back against Hoffenheim on May 3 before closing out the season with matches versus Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg.

