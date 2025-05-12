Jonas Omlin News: Seven saves in loss
Omlin had seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Bayern Munich.
Omlin came away with the loss during Saturday's clash, but it's hard to ask more of him, as the goalkeeper made seven saves on nine shots. It was a brilliant all-around performance from the goalkeeper, despite the disappointing loss. Omlin has been largely excellent throughout the campaign as the starter for large portions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now