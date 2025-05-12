Fantasy Soccer
Jonas Omlin headshot

Jonas Omlin News: Seven saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Omlin had seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Bayern Munich.

Omlin came away with the loss during Saturday's clash, but it's hard to ask more of him, as the goalkeeper made seven saves on nine shots. It was a brilliant all-around performance from the goalkeeper, despite the disappointing loss. Omlin has been largely excellent throughout the campaign as the starter for large portions.

Jonas Omlin
Mönchengladbach
