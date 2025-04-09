Fantasy Soccer
Jonas Urbig News: Concedes two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Urbig registered two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Inter Milan.

Contrary to his previous Champions League appearance, Urbig was unimpressive Tuesday, logging the same amount of goals conceded and saves. Up next for Bayern is a rivalry game Saturday against Borussia Dortmund, and his matchup availability will depend on whether or not the former can and will use Manuel Neuer (calf).

Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich
