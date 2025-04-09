Jonas Urbig News: Concedes two goals
Urbig registered two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Inter Milan.
Contrary to his previous Champions League appearance, Urbig was unimpressive Tuesday, logging the same amount of goals conceded and saves. Up next for Bayern is a rivalry game Saturday against Borussia Dortmund, and his matchup availability will depend on whether or not the former can and will use Manuel Neuer (calf).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now