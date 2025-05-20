Jonas Urbig News: Earns backup job

Urbig made eight Bundesliga starts in the second half of the season with Munich.

Urbig was a mid-season addition, potentially as the heir-apparent to Manuel Neuer, and immediately took a starting role with Neuer injured. In the end Urbig played 12 total matches, keeping three clean sheets and allowing 16 goals. It wasn't a brilliant showing, but it was likely enough to establish Urbig as the backup moving forward.