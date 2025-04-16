Jonas Urbig News: Stops four shots
Urbig registered four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.
Urbig continued to start in place of the injured Manuel Neuer and put together a decent if not monumental showing Wednesday. It really wasn't a bad performance, especially considering Urbig was playing in the 2. Bundesliga until the winter transfer window. Urbig will continue as the starter until Neuer is fit once more.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now