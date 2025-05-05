Fantasy Soccer
Jonas Urbig headshot

Jonas Urbig News: Three saves Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Urbig recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Urbig faced six shots and stopped three of them. It's been a whirlwind campaign for the goalkeeper, who began life in the 2. Bundesliga and now played the title-clinching game in the top flight. Urbig remains behind Manuel Neuer in the depth chart, but has made his case to be the goalkeeper of the future for Munich.

Jonas Urbig
Bayern Munich
