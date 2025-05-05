Jonas Urbig News: Three saves Saturday

Urbig recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus RB Leipzig.

Urbig faced six shots and stopped three of them. It's been a whirlwind campaign for the goalkeeper, who began life in the 2. Bundesliga and now played the title-clinching game in the top flight. Urbig remains behind Manuel Neuer in the depth chart, but has made his case to be the goalkeeper of the future for Munich.