Jonas Wind Injury: Could miss finale

Wind is questionable for Saturday's match against Gladbach, accoridng to manager Daniel Bauer. "Jonas trained with the team yesterday, individually today. In the final training tomorrow, we will decide if he can play."

Wind is going to have to be tested out ahead of Saturday's contest, as the forward is dealing with an injury that required him to train individually Thursday. This could be a brutal absence for the club, as he is a starter when fit. That said, if he can't make it through training, this will force a change, with Tiago Tomas and Andreas Skov Olsen as possible replacements if he misses out.