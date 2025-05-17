Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Bamba headshot

Jonathan Bamba News: Skill and luck for second goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Bamba scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Charlotte FC.

For the Chicago team's first goal, it occurred from a tough shot that Bamba attempted more than 20 yards out. It deflected off Adilson Malanda, which confused Charlotte's goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina enough that the ball went past his net. For the Fire's 2025 season, Bamba will have logged multiple goals, considering he just got a second Saturday.

Jonathan Bamba
Chicago Fire
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now