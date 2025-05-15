Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Bond headshot

Jonathan Bond News: Another start and clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 15, 2025 at 8:36am

Bond had one save and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Minnesota United.

If the Dynamo's midweek game is any indication, Bond will be their primary goalkeeper with Andrew Tarbell (knee) out until after 2025. Fortunately for the former, Minnesota primarily used second-stringers Wednesday, likely because MNUFC's current schedule also includes a weekend matchup in barely multiple days. The club's only shot on goal is a last-minute header that Morris Duggan floated towards Bond, who comfortably secured his second clean sheet with Houston.

Jonathan Bond
Houston Dynamo
