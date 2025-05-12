Jonathan Bond News: Beaten thrice in loss

Bond had one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Bond conceded once in the first half before Houston was reduced to 10 men and the keeper then allowed two second half goals. After returning to MLS from Watford, Houston has given Bond run in the squad. He's made 12 saves and two clearances while conceding seven goals and recording one clean sheet over his first four starting appearances. If he remains the preferred option in net, Bond's next challenge would come Wednesday when Houston host Minnesota United.