Jonathan Bond News: Makes eight saves in loss

Bond made eight saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-0 loss against LAFC.

Bond maybe had a poor effort on the first goal scored by the opposition and then got beaten once again in the final frame. However, the goalkeeper was still his team's top performer as he avoided a very embarrassing defeat with many of his eight saves being very tough ones. This was just the third game since Bond returned to MLS but he'll hope to have more help from the defensive line ahead of him moving forward.