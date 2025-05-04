Jonathan Burkardt News: Levels for Mainz
Burkardt scored a goal while taking three shots (one on goal) during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Frankfurt.
Burkardt found the back of the net in the 57th minute scoring the game tying goal for Mainz while leading the team with three shots. The goal was the first since March 15th for the forward who has combined for eight shots, four chances created and three crosses over his last three appearances.
