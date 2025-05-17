Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Burkardt headshot

Jonathan Burkardt News: Strong end to season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Burkardt scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leverkusen.

Burkardt converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to tie the score at two while leading Mainz with five shots. The forward ends the season with a goal in each of his final three appearances while combining for 15 shots and a chance created over that stretch.

Jonathan Burkardt
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now