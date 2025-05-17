Jonathan Burkardt News: Strong end to season
Burkardt scored a goal while taking five shots (three on goal) and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Leverkusen.
Burkardt converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to tie the score at two while leading Mainz with five shots. The forward ends the season with a goal in each of his final three appearances while combining for 15 shots and a chance created over that stretch.
