Jonathan David News: Involved in all three goals Sunday

David scored two goals and assisted once from five shots and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over AJ Auxerre.

David was directly involved in all three of his side's goals during Sunday's win. He assisted Thomas Meunier's opener in the 9th minute, doubled the lead in the 43rd minute with a goal assisted by Matias Fernandez-Pardo, then secured the win in the 97th minute with an unassisted strike. It marked his third match this season with three goal contributions, and he now has 16 goals and four assists across 28 Ligue 1 appearances this season.