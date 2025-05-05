Jonathan David News: Provides assist for equalizer

David assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Marseille.

David assisted Matias Fernandez-Pardo's goal with a nice header, intercepting a misplaced pass from the opposing goalkeeper. That said, this was nearly the only impact from the Canadian on Sunday as Lille was largely dominated by the Phoceans. The forward will aim to contribute again on Saturday against Brest.