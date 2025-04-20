Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan dos Santos headshot

Jonathan dos Santos Injury: Absent from Saturday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Dos Santos was not in the squad for Saturday's 5-0 win over Mazatlan with an injury that coach Andre Jardine confirmed was a recurrence of an MCL sprain, according to Leon Lecanda of ESPN.

Dos Santos returned to the sidelines after making three consecutive starts, which was perhaps too much of a physical burden for him. With Alan Cervantes (ankle) also out, the Azulcremas don't have another purely defensive midfielder, so both Erick Sanchez and Alvaro Fidalgo played mixed roles in the last matchup. There's still hope for the veteran to be available in the playoffs, especially considering that the team will rest in the play-in stage.

Jonathan dos Santos
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now