Jonathan dos Santos Injury: Absent from Saturday's game

Dos Santos was not in the squad for Saturday's 5-0 win over Mazatlan with an injury that coach Andre Jardine confirmed was a recurrence of an MCL sprain, according to Leon Lecanda of ESPN.

Dos Santos returned to the sidelines after making three consecutive starts, which was perhaps too much of a physical burden for him. With Alan Cervantes (ankle) also out, the Azulcremas don't have another purely defensive midfielder, so both Erick Sanchez and Alvaro Fidalgo played mixed roles in the last matchup. There's still hope for the veteran to be available in the playoffs, especially considering that the team will rest in the play-in stage.