Jonathan dos Santos headshot

Jonathan dos Santos News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Dos Santos (knee) is back in the starting XI for Thursday's semifinals clash against Cruz Azul.

Dos Santos returned to contention and was considered fit enough to take Alejandro Zendejas' place in the initial lineup, forming a three-man central midfield with Alvaro Fidalgo and Erick Sanchez. The veteran had been sidelined since April 16, before which he recorded 286 accurate passes, 11 tackles, five interceptions and four clearances in six Clausura matches played.

Jonathan dos Santos
América
More Stats & News
