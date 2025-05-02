Jonathan Ikone Injury: Fit for Parma game

Ikone (undisclosed) wasn't listed among the players who would miss Saturday's match versus Parma by coach Cesc Fabregas in the pre-game presser.

Ikone reportedly dealt with cramps near the end of the previous game and didn't have further issues. He's likely to start again, as he has done in the last four rounds, scoring once and notching one key pass and one cross. He has tallied at least a shot in his past seven displays, totaling 12 (five on target).