Jonathan Ikone News: Takes three shots against Parma

Ikone (undisclosed) drew one foul and registered three shots (zero on goal), three tackles (two won) and a secondary assist in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Parma.

Ikone got the call for the fifth consecutive game and contributed to the goal with a nice feed for Tasos Douvikas, who then slipped it to Gabriel Strefezza. He has taken multiple shots in four of the last five fixtures, amassing 11 (three on target), scoring once and adding one key pass, one cross (zero accurate) and six tackles (three won).