Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Osorio headshot

Jonathan Osorio Injury: Out of sling and on training field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Osorio (shoulder) is no longer in a sling and has returned to the training field, accoridng to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Osorio looks to be on the mend from his shoulder injury after only a few weeks out, with the midfielder already exiting his sling. That said, it has led him to the training field again, although it is unknown how much he is training at the moment. This will likely still leave him with an outside chance for Wednesday's match against Cincinnati, with more of a chance when facing Montreal on Saturday.

Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now