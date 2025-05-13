Jonathan Osorio Injury: Out of sling and on training field

Osorio (shoulder) is no longer in a sling and has returned to the training field, accoridng to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Osorio looks to be on the mend from his shoulder injury after only a few weeks out, with the midfielder already exiting his sling. That said, it has led him to the training field again, although it is unknown how much he is training at the moment. This will likely still leave him with an outside chance for Wednesday's match against Cincinnati, with more of a chance when facing Montreal on Saturday.