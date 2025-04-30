Jonathan Osorio Injury: Picks up injury Wednesday

Osorio (undisclosed) was forced off in the 21st minute of Wednesday's penalty shootout loss to Montreal in the Canadian Championship due to an apparent injury.

Osorio couldn't make it to halftime in Wednesday's game and was forced off with an apparent injury. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue and clarify whether he has to miss some time. This would be a big blow for Toronto since he is an undisputed starter when fit and also took most of the set pieces in the last game against New York City for the first time this season. If he has to miss time, Alonso Coello is expected to step in for him in the midfield.