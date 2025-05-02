Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Osorio headshot

Jonathan Osorio Injury: Will miss several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Osorio has been diagnosed with a shoulder dislocation and is set to miss "a couple of weeks," according to head coach Robin Fraser per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Fraser revealed that the final diagnosis was an encouraging one, as the medical staff had the fear that the injury was more complicated at first. Osorio will still miss several weeks, though, and there's no clear timetable for his return at this stage.

Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
