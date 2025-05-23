Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Rodriguez headshot

Jonathan Rodriguez Injury: Questionable with lower body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Rodriguez (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's trip to Orlando, per the MLS injury report.

Rodriguez has been hampered by injury in recent weeks and is questionable once more for Saturday's trip. He's appeared off the bench in the last three weeks but has yet to make a start this season. Rodriguez would likely cede even more minutes to Felipe Mora if ruled out.

Jonathan Rodriguez
Portland Timbers
More Stats & News
