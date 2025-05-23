Jonathan Rodriguez Injury: Questionable with lower body injury
Rodriguez (lower body) is questionable for Saturday's trip to Orlando, per the MLS injury report.
Rodriguez has been hampered by injury in recent weeks and is questionable once more for Saturday's trip. He's appeared off the bench in the last three weeks but has yet to make a start this season. Rodriguez would likely cede even more minutes to Felipe Mora if ruled out.
