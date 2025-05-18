Jonathan Rowe News: Provides assist in dynamic game

Rowe assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Rennes.

Rowe assisted Mason Greenwood's second goal with a well-timed through ball. His movement and passing created several opportunities for Marseille as he finished with four chances created, a season high for the forward. Rowe's energy on the wing was a constant threat to Rennes' defense and he will aim to bring the same impact next season to help Marseille reach their objective and deliver a strong run in the Champions League.