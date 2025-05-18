Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Rowe

Jonathan Rowe News: Provides assist in dynamic game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Rowe assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory against Rennes.

Rowe assisted Mason Greenwood's second goal with a well-timed through ball. His movement and passing created several opportunities for Marseille as he finished with four chances created, a season high for the forward. Rowe's energy on the wing was a constant threat to Rennes' defense and he will aim to bring the same impact next season to help Marseille reach their objective and deliver a strong run in the Champions League.

Jonathan Rowe
Marseille
More Stats & News
