Jonathan Shore News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Shore had two shots (zero on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 win against FC Cincinnati.

Shore kept his second clean sheet of the season Sunday as he made his fourth consecutive start. He won five tackles, intercepted two passes, made two clearances and won seven duels on that end of the pitch. He chipped in on the attack too, taking two off-target shots and recording three crosses in his full 90 minutes of action.