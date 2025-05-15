Jonathan Sirois News: Concedes once to Crew

Sirois recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-1 draw versus Columbus Crew.

Sirois conceded one goal Wednesday, an outside-the-box strike by Jacen Russell-Rowe in the 63rd minute. He also made three saves, bringing him to 41 through 12 starts this season. He faces a more favorable matchup Saturday versus rivals Toronto FC, a side which has scored just 10 goals through 13 matches this season.