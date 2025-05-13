Jonathan Sirois News: Keeps shut out
Sirois had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over New York City FC.
Sirois kept his second clean sheet in three matches to secure the first win for Montreal this season. He's allowed just five goals in the last five MLS games, making 12 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Columbus for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now