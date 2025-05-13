Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Sirois headshot

Jonathan Sirois News: Keeps shut out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Sirois had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory over New York City FC.

Sirois kept his second clean sheet in three matches to secure the first win for Montreal this season. He's allowed just five goals in the last five MLS games, making 12 saves in that span. The keeper will face off with Columbus for the next game on Wednesday, who have scored 10 goals in the last five contests.

Jonathan Sirois
CF Montreal
