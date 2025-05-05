Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Sirois News: Two saves in 2-1 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Sirois made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Philadelphia Union.

Sirois returned to the starting team and made two saves but was unable to prevent either goal, which led to his team's defeat. He has kept two clean sheets this season, including in his previous home game at Orlando. He has made at least two saves in each of his 10 games this season, bar one.

Jonathan Sirois
CF Montreal
