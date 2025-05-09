Jones El-Abdellaoui News: Scores goal off bench with Morocco

El-Abdellaoui scored a goal off the bench for the Morocco U20 team against Tunisia U20 in the African U20 Cup on Wednesday, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

