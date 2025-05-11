Joran Gerbet News: Delivers assist in draw

Gerbet assisted once to go with one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus New England Revolution.

Gerbet caught the opposing defense off their line with a quick touch that led to Martin Ojeda's second goal of the match in the 33rd minute. The defensive midfielder also won a penalty kick for his team with one of his two fouls drawn during the game. He was directly involved in the score sheet for the first time this year. After recovering from a leg injury that forced him to miss two contests, Gerbet now appears to have an edge in the competition for playing time with Kyle Smith.