Joran Gerbet News: Starts Saturday
Gerbet (lower leg) is in the initial lineup in Saturday's game versus New England Revolution.
Gerbet should feature as a central midfielder in his comeback from a two-match injury absence, with Kyle Smith consequently dropping to a substitute role. The Frenchman is reliable mostly for passes and tackles in his current position, assuming he can play the full 90 minutes as he did in each of his last three league starts.
