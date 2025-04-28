Jordan Ayew News: Good showing off bench

Ayew recorded one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 loss against Wolverhampton.

Ayew provided some much needed attacking threat against Wolves on Saturday. Despite the 3-0 result, the 33 year old in 45 minutes created one chance, completed three of his four dribbles, and put two of his five crosses on target. Saturday was Ayew's first appearance for Leicester since April 2, so it remains to be seen whether he will feature on Saturday against Southampton.