Jordan Ayew headshot

Jordan Ayew News: Scores from dead ball opportunity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Ayew scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Southampton.

Ayew blasted a free kick into the Southampton wall Saturday only to smash the ensuing loose-ball, first-time, into the back of the net. The goal put the match out of reach as Leicester City eased past the Saints in a 2-0 victory. Ayew's four goals on the season are his most in a Premier League campaign since he scored nine for Crystal Palace during the 2019-2020 season. Over Leicester's last 10 fixtures, Ayew has made just five appearances (two starts).

Jordan Ayew
Leicester City
