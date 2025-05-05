Jordan Ayew News: Scores from dead ball opportunity

Ayew scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Southampton.

Ayew blasted a free kick into the Southampton wall Saturday only to smash the ensuing loose-ball, first-time, into the back of the net. The goal put the match out of reach as Leicester City eased past the Saints in a 2-0 victory. Ayew's four goals on the season are his most in a Premier League campaign since he scored nine for Crystal Palace during the 2019-2020 season. Over Leicester's last 10 fixtures, Ayew has made just five appearances (two starts).