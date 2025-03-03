Jordan James News: Finds first assist of season

James assisted once to go with four crosses (two accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Montpellier.

James continued in the starting role Sunday, having yet to miss a start when fit since Nov. 24. He bagged an assist in the win, finding Djaoui Cisse in the 56th minute of the contest. This marks his first assist of the season and also his first goal contribution of the season. He also added three chances created and five crosses.