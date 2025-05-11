Jordan Pickford News: Decent outing against Fulham

Pickford recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Fulham.

Pickford made five key saves to keep Everton in the match including a low stop to deny Harry Wilson's driven shot in the first half. He also reacted quickly to tip away the forward's attempted lob in the second half preserving the 1-1 scoreline. His performance was instrumental in Everton's 3-1 comeback win. He will aim to contribute again on Sunday against Southampton and will try to earn his eleventh clean sheet of the season in the Premier League.