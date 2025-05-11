Fantasy Soccer
Jordan Pickford headshot

Jordan Pickford News: Decent outing against Fulham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Pickford recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Fulham.

Pickford made five key saves to keep Everton in the match including a low stop to deny Harry Wilson's driven shot in the first half. He also reacted quickly to tip away the forward's attempted lob in the second half preserving the 1-1 scoreline. His performance was instrumental in Everton's 3-1 comeback win. He will aim to contribute again on Sunday against Southampton and will try to earn his eleventh clean sheet of the season in the Premier League.

Jordan Pickford
Everton

