Jordan Pickford News: Five saves against Fulham

Pickford recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory versus Fulham.

Pickford made five key saves to keep Everton in the match, including a low stop to deny Harry Wilson's driven shot in the first half. He also reacted quickly to tip away an attempted lob in the second half, preserving the 1-1 scoreline. Pickford's performance was instrumental in his squad's 3-1 comeback win, and he will look to keep the focus, as up next for Everton is a meeting with Southampton on Sunday.